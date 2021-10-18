"I really wish the best for my kids" - Israel Adesanya provides hilarious tactical breakdown of Paul Costa vs. Marvin Vettori 

Having defeated both Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya knows how his former foes can outpoint each other at this weekend's UFC event.

Costa and Vettori will collide in an instrumental middleweight clash at UFC Vegas 41. Both fighters are coming off championship losses at the hands of 'The Last Stylebender'.

In his latest video on YouTube, Adesanya provided a breakdown of the upcoming UFC Fight Night main event. He also made sure to take hilarious digs at both of his past opponents.

Israel Adesanya said Vettori's striking, defense and head movement have improved. However, keeping the fight on the feet against a traditional boxer like Costa might not favor the Italian. According to the middleweight champ, Vettori should try to grapple 'The Eraser' and exhaust him.

"Vettori's biggest weapon in this fight is his chin. That block head. That fu****g lego block head. That's his biggest weapon in this fight because he can take Costa to deep water by taking punishment... [Vettori] can take a lot of punishment, I'll give him that. I would say his method of victory is just taking Costa to deep water by grappling him and stalling, or just making him work. But Vettori has to be willing to try and actually do something rather than just stall."

Israel Adesanya gives Paulo Costa a piece of advice

Israel Adesanya acknowledged Paulo Costa's striking prowess and his ability to throw kicks. He said the Brazilian can land impressive inside leg kicks, body kicks and kicks to the head, something Marvin Vettori will have to bear in mind heading into Saturday's headliner.

Adesanya also suggested Costa should make the most of Vettori's "s**t footwork." However, he has to be careful of the Italian's takedown attempts.

"Costa's path to victory in this fight? Get him out early. I feel like do what you did that got you this far because you're not fighting me, you're fighting Vettori and he has got s**t footwork, even worse than you. So I feel like Costa can just do what he does and just bull rush him, bulldoze him, but be careful of the takedowns because Vettori is going to try that and take him down, but like I said, [Costa] has good counter wrestling... I want to see my children do well. I wish the best for my kids and kid's kid."

Vettori and Costa are ranked No.2 and No.5 in the middleweight division, respectively. The winner of the fight will retain his place in the title picture.

