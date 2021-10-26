"I want the best" - Alexander Volkanovski reveals who he wishes to defend his title against next

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has spoken about who he wants to defend his 145-pound title against next.

Over the course of the last few years, Alexander Volkanovski has well and truly established himself as one of the best featherweights on the planet. As per the UFC’s male pound-for-pound rankings, he's the second best male fighter in the UFC.

“The Great” has beaten Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway twice. Most recently, he beat Brian Ortega to cement his position at the top of the featherweight division.

During a recent appearance on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Alexander Volkanovski spoke about where he wants to go next in the promotion.

“As I say a lot of times, I’m the champion chasing the contenders. I want the guys that are in the number one spot, and Max [Holloway] is giving us no option by taking that number one spot. I wanna fight the best. Even though I’ve got the two wins, it was a very close fight in that last fight and people are still talking about it. I want the big fights and I want the best.”

Catch Alexander Volkanovski in conversation with Teddy Atlas below:

Will we see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3?

The smart money seems to be on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 taking place at some point in the future. Next month, Holloway will have his hands full when he defends his number one contender spot against the returning Yair Rodriguez.

There’s also the lingering possibility of the UFC booking a superfight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo. In that instance, Cejudo would be attempting to become the first UFC fighter to win a title in three different weight classes.

Whatever the next challenge may be, Alexander Volkanovski has proven that he is happy for anyone to step up to the plate. That is, as long as they’ve earned the right to be there.

However, Max Holloway is still seen as the featherweight GOAT despite his losses to the current champion. Both men would want to ensure there's absolutely no doubting who the very best is if the trilogy happens.

