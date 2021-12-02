"Khabib talks more s**t about other fighters than anybody"- Israel Adesanya's coach explains why he's 'lost respect' for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been popularly hailed as one of the greatest fighters of this generation. However, as far as his demeanor outside the octagon is concerned, not everyone is impressed, especially City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman.

While in conversation with Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski on 'Submission Radio', Eugene Bareman opened up about his qualms with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Bareman shone a light on the former UFC lightweight champion's actions outside the octagon and declared that he had lost a tremendous amount of respect for him.

Bareman revealed that he used to respect the fact that fighters like Khabib were practically detached from the flashy side of the business of MMA. However, that is something that has changed over the course of time.

"The thing that I used to respect about him the guys like Khabib and that, is they were purists. All they did was fight. Don't worry about the media. Just get on with your job and fight. But now, the game has got to them as well. Khabib talks more s**t about other fighters than anybody," admitted Eugene Bareman.

Eugene Bareman believes fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov had a niche of their own

Describing the nature of his new-found contempt for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, Bareman highlighted the fact that they previously held a unique position in the promotion. However, they seemed to have jumped on the bandwagon of taking shots at other fighters on social media lately.

"Now you see (Khabib Nurmagomedov) slagging off other fighters and then Makhachev does the same. That never used to be a part of their culture. They had their own unique place in the sport. Now they're just like everybody else. Like Khabib just talks as much s**t as anybody else," admitted Eugene Bareman.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts.

Bareman went on to assert that perhaps their social media handles were controlled by their manager, but chided them for letting someone else represent them poorly.

