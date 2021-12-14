“Looking for a fight” - Israel Adesanya appears to deny the rumor that he’s not interested in fighting Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya appears to have denied the rumor that he’s not interested in facing Robert Whittaker in a rematch. ‘The Last Stylebender’ asserted he’s “looking for a fight,” hinting at an octagon return in the upcoming days.

The UFC recently announced a rematch between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take place at UFC 271.

In response to a tweet from the UFC’s official Twitter account announcing this fight, Israel Adesanya tweeted a cap emoji, which is slang to suggest that someone is lying.

Adesanya’s management Paradigm Sports also tweeted that he’ll rematch Whittaker at UFC 271.

During last Saturday’s UFC 269 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White was asked about Israel Adesanya’s tweet. White responded by emphasizing that the Adesanya-Whittaker rematch was indeed a done deal and he had no idea what Adesanya meant by that tweet. He also noted that if ‘The Last Stylebender’ doesn’t want that fight, they’ll find him another one.

Israel Adesanya seemingly addressed the situation with an Instagram post that reads as follows:

“I said it years ago, if you had a chance to go watch me fight live locally you should have. I’m saying it again, if you have a chance to watch me fight live anywhere on earth…do so!! I’ve had well over a hundred fights and I don’t feel like I’ve lost a step. I’ve gained more understanding for the game at 32 years young as a martial artist. My appearances in the octagon for the next few years will be something you will wanna tell your grandkids about being there live!! Watching me dismantle foe after foe leaving bodies everywhere I go. So yea…I’m “looking for a fight!” as they say. Enjoy your week beautiful people xoxo”

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker have both expressed their willingness to clash in a rematch

Regardless of the rumors about Israel Adesanya being uninterested in the rematch, the fact remains that he’s expressed his desire to rematch ‘The Reaper’ several times now. After his most recent fight at UFC 263 this June, Adesanya called out Whittaker for a rematch.

@Stylebender wants to run it back for a PART II in Auckland You heard the man 🗣@Stylebender wants to run it back for a PART II in Auckland #UFC263 You heard the man 🗣@Stylebender wants to run it back for a PART II in Auckland #UFC263 https://t.co/XizFMJgt44

Their first fight witnessed Adesanya become the new undisputed UFC middleweight champion by defeating Whittaker via second-round KO at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Robert Whittaker, on his part, has lobbied for another Adesanya meeting for several months and is likely to get his wish at UFC 271 on February 12th, 2022.

