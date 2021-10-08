"I am more than fighting" - Israel Adesanya shares clip of him doing a voice over for an anime

Israel Adesanya recently uploaded a video to his Instagram handle in which he's seen doing voice over work. 'The Last Stylebender' revealed that he's voicing a character in a popular anime show.

Adesanya is now the first UFC champion to have entered the realm of doing voice acting for animated shows. Strawweight Angela Hill was the first UFC fighter to do it.

The UFC middleweight champion clearly struggled to say 'nuclear power plant' in the correct manner. It took him four takes to get it right. The line read by Adesanya was:

"And it would only take one of them to hijack a plane or to seise a nuclear power plant using nothing but their bare hands."

Watch the clip of Israel Adesanya doing a voice over below:

The clip has got anime fans curious. They have been trying to figure out which popular show 'The Last Stylebender' is doing the voice over work for.

The 32-year-old has never shyed away from expressing his love for anime and cartoons. Adesanya previously revealed that he draws inspiration from the Japanese fictional character Naruto. He's admitted that the show has helped him become the fighter he is today.

The 185-pound king's nickname, 'The Last Stylebender', is a take on the show Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Nigerian-New Zealander is known for replicating stylistic moves from anime shows in his bouts and also for using anime references in his interviews.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

#manga #anime Mixed Martial Arts...Martial Arts...Arts 🖌I am a creative. Those who do not have an #imagination (😏🌈) cannot perceive my reality. Shoutout to @kutkraft @blackprintnz on keeping their imagination alive in a world that tries to kill creatives. Make it burn dem Mixed Martial Arts...Martial Arts...Arts 🖌

The much awaited rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya will face Robert Whittaker in his next bout. The fight isn't likely to happen in one of the fighters' home countries due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Australia and New Zealand.

UFC president Dana White previously revealed that the promotion is targeting the rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker for UFC 270 in January.

The two middleweights previously faced each other at UFC 243 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The 32-year-old finished 'The Reaper' in the second round and became the new UFC middleweight champion.

