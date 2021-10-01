Israel Adesanya takes a shot at NZ PM Jacinda Ardern after City Kickboxing issues response to her statement that athletes were treated fairly

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has taken a shot at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as questions continue to arise regarding the treatment of some City Kickboxing fighters.

After Ardern claimed that the fighters had been treated fairly, Adesanya opted to respond - as did City Kickboxing as a whole.

Dan Hooker's venture over to the United States was certainly tedious. The restrictions and lockdown measures put in place prevented Hooker from having the kind of camp he would've desired. They also stopped him from leaving the country until just two days before he was scheduled to fight Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker and Eugene Bareman have all voiced their disapproval of what's been happening in comparison to how they were treated last year. They pointed out how the New Zealand media have turned on them in recent months.

Will Israel Adesanya and his team leave NZ?

Israel Adesanya has already made it crystal clear that there are preliminary plans in place for City Kickboxing to move their operations to the United States to combat the problems they’ve been experiencing. Eugene Bareman has made it known that nothing has been officially signed off on yet, but that they’re giving serious consideration to the idea. The potential move makes sense given how eager they’ll be to take advantage of their fighters’ prime years.

City Kickboxing didn’t mess around when responding to Jacinda Ardern, further strengthening the idea that their relationship with the New Zealand government is almost beyond repair.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender “Why you always lyyyyyiing!! mmmm oh my gooood, stop fucken lyyyiiiing!!!” 🎶 “Why you always lyyyyyiing!! mmmm oh my gooood, stop fucken lyyyiiiing!!!” 🎶 https://t.co/k5K60ZyINB

Israel Adesanya has made a point of questioning the logic of his nation before. He seems to have been particularly bothered by the series of events that led to Dan Hooker undergoing such difficulties. He’s spoken before about how much of a brotherhood he has with those at CKB and we imagine anyone getting in the way of that will feel his wrath more often than not.

