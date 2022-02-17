"What the f**k is this peanut head talking about" - Israel Adesanya trolls Ali Abdelaziz and continues to stress that Kamaru Usman clash will not happen

Israel Adesanya has no interest in fighting Kamaru Usman. 'The Last Stylebender' recently slammed Ali Abdelaziz for trying to drive a wedge between him and his compatriot.

Abdelaziz was previously critical of Adesanya and Usman's stance that they wouldn't face each other inside the octagon. The Dominance MMA president was dismissed by the middleweight champion's camp for his comments.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The Last Stylebender' voiced his displeasure at Ali Abdelaziz's comments and reiterated that he wasn't interested in fighting fellow Nigerian champion Kamaru Usman:

"It bothers me as well. Like what the f**k is this peanut head talking about? I've gone on record and said I don't like this fight... This is bigger than us. I understand where he's coming from. Don't get me wrong... But you can make tens of millions other ways. There's so many other fights you can make... Nah, it's bigger than us. The great nation of Africa, we've got three people who are champions right now and defending it within their divisions with an iron black fist."

Check out Adesanya's appearance on The MMA Hour:

Israel Adesanya looking to fight Jared Cannonier in June

After successfully defending the middleweight title in rematches against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya is excited to face a fresh opponent in Jared Cannonier. The Nigerian-born New Zealander is eyeing a return to the octagon in June.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya revealed his excitement for the fight. He's already looking forward to a clash with Cannonier. The 32-year-old said:

"Fight in June. Fight Jared in June. And then I already have plans for that fight. I look forward to that fight and I like that fresh meat. That excites me."

Here's the video of Adesanya addressing his plans for the future:

Israel Adesanya has also revealed that he's still keen to take another crack at the light heavyweight championship. If he can successfully defend his crown, a move up to 205 lbs might be on the cards down the road.

Edited by David Andrew