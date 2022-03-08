"It's winnable" - Brendan Schaub explains why Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos "makes a lot of sense"

Brendan Schaub has given his thoughts on why Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos would make a lot of sense.

Last Saturday night at UFC 272, dos Anjos put on an absolute clinic in the co-main event against Renato Moicano. He came away with a unanimous decision win to ensure that the entire lightweight division remembers just how good he can be when he's at his best.

The veteran is gearing up for one last run at the 155 lbs title. While there are plenty of contenders who he could step up and face, there's one that is being talked about more and more - Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier last summer. With the world waiting to see who he's going to take on next, it would be typical of McGregor to take a left turn and go for a bout that maybe wasn't at the top of everyone's list.

Brendan Schaub, who has watched McGregor's career closely, explained during a recent episode of his podcast why he likes the idea of an RDA fight. The former UFC fighter said:

"When you think about it, that makes a lot of sense [dos Anjos vs. McGregor]. The Conor fight makes a lot of sense, depending on what they wanna do with Conor. Not a terrible fight for Conor, great fight for dos Anjos. Yeah, a little bit long in the tooth [RDA], but still very dangerous. If Conor were to go in there and beat him, definitely a title shot after that.”

He added:

“For dos Anjos he said I want either Conor or Makhachev - I couldn’t agree more with him.”

Watch the latest edition of The Schaub Show below:

Did Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos almost happen?

Back at UFC 196 in 2016, the original plan for the main event was for Conor McGregor to face Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC lightweight title. Just a few months prior, McGregor won the featherweight strap and wanted to make an immediate turnaround in an attempt to become a two-weight world champion.

Unfortunately, a broken foot ruled dos Anjos out of the contest, leading to a welterweight bout for the Irishman against Nate Diaz.

He would eventually win the lightweight crown later that same year against Eddie Alvarez. It'll be interesting to see whether the McGregor vs. dos Anjos matchup will finally happen.

