"I own the entire city of Stockton" - Jake Paul continues war of words with Nate Diaz on social media

Jake Paul continued his war of words with UFC superstar Nate Diaz on Tuesday and said he owns 'the entire city of Stockton', which is Diaz's hometown.
Paul and Diaz have a history of trading insults. On Monday, the former UFC lightweight title challenger trolled Ben Askren for complimenting Paul's boxing.
'The Problem Child' hit back at Nate Diaz (20-13) by saying he has six times as many losses as 'Funky' (19-2-1). The 36-year-old MMA fan favorite then retaliated by insisting Jake Paul would get smoked in a real fight and Paul was 'only interested in boxing wrestlers.
The Ohio native followed that exchange by again pulling Diaz's leg on Twitter.
"I own the entire city of Stockton. Let that sink in," said Paul.
See how Jake Paul has responded to Nate Diaz's initial tweet below:
Jake Paul holds a 4-0 professional boxing record. He won his first three bouts via knockout and was pushed to a split decision by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August this year.
Jake Paul is scheduled to square off against Tommy Fury next in December
Jake Paul has fought fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and UFC welterweights Woodley and Askren. He will face a full-time pro boxer for the first time on December 18.
Upcoming opponent Tommy Fury (7-0) represents a stern test for Paul. During a press conference earlier this month, 'TNT' claimed he was very confident about knocking the social media maven out inside the ring.
"You fought retired UFC people, a basketball player and that’s it. When you fight me December 18, you’re getting knocked spark out... I’ve won the lottery. I’m begging Jake Paul, please do not pull out. Because normally, when we get to this stage in boxing, you’ve got to fight for a world title. But I’m fighting a YouTuber. I took this away from his fight with Woodley. The man got a split-decision win. That means you only just won against a 40-year-old retired UFC fighter," said Fury.
Here's what Tommy Fury told Jake Paul during their press conference:
