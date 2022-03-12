"This is embarrassing" - Jake Paul criticizes Conor McGregor's boxing technique in his latest training footage

Following the release of Conor McGregor's training footage, Jake Paul took to Instagram to openly criticize the former UFC lightweight champion for his perceived bad technique.

The internet sensation has been making a splash in the sport of boxing for the past couple of years. His annihilation of Ben Askren earned the 25-year-old recognition from the MMA world, and his subsequent back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley forced people to start taking him seriously.

As he aims to recover from his gruesome leg injury, McGregor uploaded a video of him boxing but was quickly mocked by a handful of viewers. Jake Paul posted on his Instagram story to share his thoughts, saying:

"This is embarrassing. Your chin wide open with no head movement for the PRBLM CHILD right hand of god."

Jake Paul mocking Conor McGregor. (Image credit: @jakepaul on Instagram)

The 22-second video on Conor McGregor's social media has been viewed over 3.4million times since its release. Considering he completely snapped his leg bone in half just eight months ago, the footage shows the Irishman's dedication to getting back to the top of his game and returning to the Octagon.

Jake Paul has admitted that he would love to fight the 33-year-old and aims to show the world that he's in the sport for the long haul. Despite being several weightclasses above him, the one-time Disney star would massively raise his stock if he could best the Dublin-native in the ring.

Check out McGregor's video showing the progress he has made since his injury below.

Will Conor McGregor make a return to boxing?

It looks likely that Conor McGregor is set to make a comeback to active competition, and with his sights set on a UFC return, will we ever get to see him compete in the sport of boxing ever again?

Although he remains 0-1 in professional boxing, the one-time UFC featherweight champion held his own against Floyd Mayweather—arguably the greatest boxer to ever step foot in the ring—even winning multiple rounds against the 50-0 veteran.

Talk once circulated that 'The Notorious' could match up with Manny Pacquiao but the fight never came to fruition. While it may seem unlikely, a potential bout between himself and Jake Paul still remains a possibility for the lightweight.

In a recent interview, McGregor claimed he could meet the YouTube star in combat because 'never say never'.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting



didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron Woodley



Read more from our chat with Conor from @BellatorMMA EXCLUSIVE: "It only did a couple of thousand buys - I wasn't watching!" @TheNotoriousMMA didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron WoodleyRead more from our chat with Conor from #BellatorDublin tonight: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/c… EXCLUSIVE: "It only did a couple of thousand buys - I wasn't watching!"@TheNotoriousMMA didn't hold back when asked about @JakePaul's brutal KO win over Tyron WoodleyRead more from our chat with Conor from #BellatorDublin tonight: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/c… @BellatorMMA https://t.co/0GiAD5brSx

