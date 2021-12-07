"Tyron deserves a lot of credit" - Jake Paul gives respect to Tyron Woodley for stepping up on short notice to fight him in a rematch

Jake Paul has said he respects Tyron Woodley for agreeing to replace Tommy Fury and fight him on short notice.

The first bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley saw ‘The Problem Child’ beat the latter via split decision in August of this year.

The former UFC welterweight champion has been campaigning for a rematch against Jake Paul ever since. The YouTube star opted to move on and signed up to fight fellow rising star Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury instead.

However, the matchup fell apart as Fury pulled out due to a rib injury and a chest infection.

Woodley stepped in to face Jake Paul in a rematch and has earned praise from ‘The Problem Child’ himself. During an online media scrum, Paul addressed Tommy Fury’s withdrawal from their fight:

“Yeah, I got the news early Friday morning when it was pretty much a done deal.” Paul continued, “And my manager Nakisa [Bidarian] had already spoken to Tyron [Woodley], who was willing to step up. And I believe, later that evening or the next day, we already had the contract signed from Tyron.”

Furthermore, Jake Paul was asked whether he has a certain level of respect for Tyron Woodley, regardless of the disagreements they’ve had in the past. Paul lauded Woodley for accepting the fight on short notice and stated:

“A hundred percent, you know, he has ba***s. And Tyron deserves a lot of credit for stepping in here.”

Watch Jake Paul field multiple questions from the combat sports media in the video below (*Video courtesy: TheMacLife):

Jake Paul is on the cusp of several ‘money fights,’ including a high-stakes clash against MMA legend Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is one of the top box office draws in professional boxing today. Another win for ‘The Problem Child’ would provide further impetus to him in his quest to secure increasingly lucrative fights.

Among Jake Paul’s many rivals – including the likes of Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury – the one that stands out is MMA legend Nate Diaz. The Stockton native currently has just one fight left on his UFC contract, after which he could potentially cross over to box Paul.

Whether or not the much-discussed Paul-Diaz matchup comes to fruition remains to be seen. Presently, Jake Paul will be looking to go 2-0 against Tyron Woodley, whom he faces in an eight-round 192-pound bout next. Their fight will transpire at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

