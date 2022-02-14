Jake Paul taunts Conor McGregor for not talking about fighter pay and healthcare 

Jake Paul has taken aim at Conor McGregor and taunted the MMA icon for not talking about fighter pay and healthcare.

McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate fellow Paradigm Sports athlete Israel Adesanya for his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. ‘The Notorious’ tweeted:

“Congrats Paradigm Sports Management Agency! Number 1 and 2 highest paid on the ufc roster contractually. Myself and Izzy. An excellent feather in the cap of an amazing sports agency. @ParadigmSports! Congrats to all my team and a big congrats last night Israel”

Paul responded to the Irishman's tweet. The social media star suggested that boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury earns more money than both McGregor and Adesanya combined. He tweeted:

“Indeed well deserved for Izzy but but unfortunately Tyson Fury still makes more than both of you combined for fighting. Conor when you gonna start playing your part to get ALL fighters better pay and healthcare?”

Over the past several months, Jake Paul has taken multiple shots at the UFC and the promotion's president, Dana White. Paul has alleged that the UFC underpays its fighters and doesn’t provide them with adequate healthcare and other benefits.

White has consistently refuted Paul’s allegations. Regardless, 'The Problem Child' continues his campaign for better fighter pay, health care and other perks for UFC fighters, as well as combat sportspeople in general.

Paddy Pimblett feels Jake Paul’s campaign is simply for his own publicity

Paddy Pimblett is one of several fighters who’ve asserted that Jake Paul’s crusade for better fighter pay isn’t sincere. On his Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy podcast, Pimblett stated:

"He's going on, he's trying to act like a martyr, like he's helping MMA fighters. He's not, lad. He's just doing that for his own publicity... He just wants to make a show of Dana White and that's the perfect way of doing it."

Watch the full episode below:

Paul recently claimed that he’d compete in an MMA fight in the UFC, provided that Dana White and the UFC agree to his list of demands. Some of his demands include better fighter pay and healthcare.

That said, many in the MMA community have opined that Paul doesn’t really intend to compete in the UFC and likely doesn’t care about the fighters’ wellbeing either.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

Pimblett echoed this sentiment and added that Paul will probably never compete in an MMA fight. ‘The Baddy’ indicated, however, that he’d be open to fighting and beating the YouTube star in an MMA bout.

Paul (5-0 in pro boxing) is coming off a sixth-round KO win in his rematch against Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' has recently expressed interest in boxing former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. next.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Jake Paul wants to silence his critics 🤫 Jake Paul wants to silence his critics 🤫 https://t.co/QG9Ax8HgXF

