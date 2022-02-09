"He's trying to act like a martyr" - Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul is talking about fighter pay for "his own publicity"

Paddy Pimblett does not believe Jake Paul's concerns regarding improved pay for UFC fighters are genuine.

'The Baddy' believes Paul is talking about the fighter-pay issue simply to promote himself. He iterated that sentiment during the latest episode of his YouTube show Chattin Pony with Paddy the Baddy.

"I'll be honest, that's the thing that pi**ed me off. He's going on, he's trying to act like a martyr, like he's helping MMA fighters. He's not, lad. He's just doing that for his won publicity... That's why the only thing that's pi**ing me off about it, people are like, 'Aah, he's actually being good for MMA fighters.' He's not. He just wants to make a show of Dana White and that's the perfect way of doing it."

Pimblett also doesn't believe that 'The Problem Child', despite his claims, will ever step foot inside the octagon.

"The way he's saying, 'I'm gonna end up getting in the cage.' You're not, lad. You're not, stop lying. If you wanna have an MMA fight, I'll fight you in my ma's garden tomorrow. You know what I mean?"

Jake Paul has been taking jibes at UFC president Dana White for quite some time. On multiple occasions, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has accused White of underpaying his fighters on social media.

In a tweet, Paul even offered to compete in the UFC if White accepted a list of his conditions that would potentially benefit UFC fighters.

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

Paddy Pimblett has his next fight scheduled for March 19

Paddy Pimblett will make his second UFC appearance on March 19 at a UFC Fight Night event scheduled to take place in London. 'The Baddy' will take on Rodrigo Vargas in a lightweight scrap.

Pimblett made waves around the UFC world with his debut in September 2021. The 27-year-old took on Luigi Vendramini in his first fight in the promotion.

The fight was not all smooth sailing as Pimblett was rocked in the opening minutes. However, 'The Baddy' bounced back and scored a first-round knockout.

