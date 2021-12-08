"Tommy is gonna have to return the Christmas presents he got Molly" - Jake Paul takes shots at Tommy Fury for pulling out of their fight

Jake Paul has taken aim at Tommy Fury after his withdrawal from their highly-anticipated fight. Paul suggested that Fury must return any Christmas presents he recently bought his partner, fellow reality TV star Molly Mae-Hague.

‘The Problem Child’ indicated since Tommy Fury pulled out of their professional boxing match, ‘TNT’ now has no way to pay for the gifts. Jake Paul posted a tweet that read as follows:

“Tommy is gonna have to return the Christmas presents he got Molly because he doesn’t have any way to pay for them now.”

YouTube megastar Jake Paul and reality TV star Tommy Fury have been engaged in an intense feud over the past few years. Paul has gradually established himself as one of the biggest draws in combat sports since his January 2020 professional boxing debut.

Meanwhile, Tommy – who comes from the legendary Fury boxing family – hopes to follow in his older half-brother Tyson Fury’s footsteps and ascend to the top of the boxing world.

Jake Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury in a professional boxing bout on December 18th. This matchup fell apart as Fury withdrew due to a chest infection and a broken rib.

The Paul-Fury bout was expected to be one 2021's biggest combat sports events given the meteoric rise of ‘The Problem Child’ and the intensity of their long-running feud. Jake Paul confirmed he’ll instead fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their fight that Paul won in August.

Jake Paul could face UFC legend Nate Diaz in one of the biggest MMA-boxing crossover fights in 2022

Jake Paul is scheduled to face Tyron Woodley next. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds and will be contested at 192 pounds. Paul vs. Woodley headlines a card at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

If Jake Paul (4-0) manages to beat 'T-Wood' again, it’s possible his grudge match against Tommy Fury could materialize in 2022. However, in the aftermath of Fury’s withdrawal, Paul claims he’s unsure whether he’ll agree to fight ‘TNT’ in the future.

Many feel the most notable opponent for Jake Paul heading into 2022 is MMA icon Nate Diaz. The UFC legend has just one fight left on his contract with the organization. The consensus is that after his next UFC fight, Diaz could cross over to the sport of boxing to settle his feud with Jake Paul.

