"Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid" - Jake Paul and Khamzat Chimaev trade barbs on Twitter after 'Borz' claimed he'd beat both Paul brothers the same night

Khamzat Chimaev is known for indulging in a bit of trash talk with his opponents, but if you're going after Jake Paul, you have to pick up your trash-talking game. 'Borz' recently claimed he could beat both Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, on the same night. He further said that the Paul brothers know it too.

'The Problem Child' isn't one to shy away from exchanging verbal jibes and has now responded by claiming that Chimaev is 'just another UFC fighter pretending' he can box. He also referred to the fighter pay situation in the UFC, asking Chimaev to 'pray' he gets paid fairly.

"Listen Kumquat… you are just another UFC fighter pretending you can box. Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid fairly," Jake Paul wrote on Twitter.

Chimaev was quick to reply to Paul's tweet with some words made famous by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If that wasn't enough, 'Borz' uploaded an image symbolizing both Paul brothers as trophies from a hunting trip.

Khamzat Chimaev and Jake Paul are both undefeated in their respective sports. While Chimaev is 4-0 in the UFC, Paul happens to have the same record in professional boxing. Both fighters also tend to finish fights quickly, with Chimaev finishing all his fights thus far within the first two rounds.

Barring his latest fight with Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has three finishes inside the ring. In all of those fights, Paul put away his opponents within the first couple of rounds. A potential clash between Paul and Chimaev will attract a lot of eyeballs. Both fighters are exciting to watch and are also known for indulging in mental warfare before fights.

Khamzat Chimaev mustn't underestimate Jake Paul's abilities as a boxer

Khamzat Chimaev needs to be wary of Paul's skills as a boxer. Jake Paul is unlikely to transition to MMA, so a potential fight must take place inside the boxing ring. While Chimaev does have knockout power in his hands, Paul's definitely a decent pugilist, having comprehensively beaten a couple of former MMA world champions already.

Jake Paul is currently scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in December.

