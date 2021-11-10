"I can smash this guys same night" - Khamzat Chimaev offers to box both the Paul brothers on the same night

Khamzat Chimaev has taken a jibe at Jake Paul and Logan Paul. ‘Borz’ has asserted that he’s willing to compete against the Paul brothers in the boxing ring, adding that he “can smash” both brothers on the same night.

The 27-year-old UFC star took to his official Twitter account to post a pair of tweets aimed at the Paul brothers. One of Khamzat Chimaev’s tweets featured an image of himself juxtaposed with an image of Jake Paul and Logan Paul. Chimaev’s statement in the tweet read as follows:

“I can smash this guys same night BOXING”

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev I can smash this guys same night

BOXING 👊🏼 I can smash this guys same night BOXING 👊🏼 https://t.co/5qpCqBsW43

Khamzat Chimaev also posted a follow-up tweet that comprised a photo of himself with his teammates, purportedly at the Allstars Gym in Stockholm, Sweden, which is where ‘Borz’ trains. Logan Paul can be seen in one corner of the photo, while Chimaev is seen in the opposite corner. The Chechnya-born Swedish MMA stalwart attached the following statement to the tweet:

“and they know about it!”

The photo, in which Logan Paul is seen in the same frame as Khamzat Chimaev, is believed to be from when Paul visited the Allstars Gym ahead of his rematch with KSI back in 2019.

Logan is rumored to return to the ring for an exhibition boxing match against heavyweight boxing icon Mike Tyson in February 2022.The fight is yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is scheduled to face Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing megastar Tyson Fury. The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury pro boxing bout is set to take place on December 18th.

Khamzat Chimaev is on the cusp of earning a shot at the UFC welterweight title

Khamzat Chimaev was one of the UFC’s breakout stars in 2020, having secured a trio of terrifyingly dominant stoppage wins since his promotional debut. ‘The Chechen Wolf’ was on the sidelines from late-2020 to mid-2021, however, due to his battle with COVID-19.

He recovered earlier this year and returned to the octagon at UFC 267 in October. Khamzat Chimaev scored a spectacular first-round submission win over UFC welterweight mainstay Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

Many believe that the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev could end up facing UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title in 2022. Khamzat Chimaev, on his part, congratulated Usman on his UFC 268 win and has been lobbying for a title shot.

Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen. Moreover, 'Borz' is under contract with the UFC and they're unlikely to let him box or compete in an MMA fight for another promotion. Considering all the variables at play, it seems unlikely that Khamzat Chimaev will box either of the Paul brothers anytime soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Joshua Broom