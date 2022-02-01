Jake Paul proposes Tyron Woodley vs. Tommy Fury boxing match - "I think Tyron would knock Tommy out"

Jake Paul has suggested that he’d like to see Tyron Woodley and Tommy Fury face one another in a boxing match. Paul asserted that he believes Woodley would knock Fury out.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul opened up on multiple topics. The YouTuber turned boxer spoke about Fury, whom he was supposed to fight last year.

Helwani pointed out that Fury recently suggested he’d like to fight Paul in March. 'The Problem Child' labeled the English boxer "delusional" for clamoring for their fight to be re-booked, saying:

“March? This guy is on drugs. Like, he’s delusional, you know. And he sort of missed his chance and his opportunity. And I sort of want him to fight Tyron Woodley and see what happens there. Because I think Tyron would knock Tommy out. And so, I almost wanna have them fight."

He added:

"Because Tommy – people only know him because of me – And so, like, I want him to go get some of your own fans, or clout, or go do some other thing. Then, maybe we could run it back after that.”

Watch Jake Paul’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Tommy Fury blasts Jake Paul for not fighting professional boxers

Jake Paul was scheduled to fight longtime rival Tommy Fury in a professional boxing bout in December 2021. However, the fight fell apart after Fury withdrew due to a chest infection and rib injury.

Tyron Woodley stepped in on short notice to face Paul in a rematch. Paul defeated 'The Chosen One' via sixth-round KO. ‘The Problem Child’ has lately been lobbying for a boxing match against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who’s also seemingly interested in fighting the social media star.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Tommy Fury emphasized that he’d like to fight Jake Paul, adding that they have unfinished business. ‘TNT’ also criticized both Paul's and Woodley’s performances in the rematch. Furthermore, he opined that 'The Problem Child' only faces former UFC fighters in the boxing ring rather than actual boxers.

Fury said:

“My only thing that I wanna get done now is this fight to reschedule… The fact of the matter is there’s unfinished business here. And this fight needs to take place. Because how can he be serious about fighting if he’s never fought a boxer before?”

Watch Tommy Fury's interview on The MMA Hour below:

