Jake Paul reacts to rumors of Tom Brady's retirement, claims NFL superstar is watching Dana White diss track

Jake Paul has reacted to reports of NFL great Tom Brady’s retirement. The football and pop culture realms have been set abuzz by online speculation that Brady – an American Football legend – has finally decided to retire.

Many public personalities, including Jake Paul, have reacted to Brady’s rumored retirement. ‘The Problem Child’ himself recently made waves in the sports world and pop culture dominion by releasing a diss track against UFC president Dana White.

On that note, he has now reacted to Tom Brady’s purported retirement with a tweet that referenced his diss track against Dana White. Paul’s tweet read as follows:

“Breaking news: Tom Brady retired and is now watching my Dana White Diss Track.”

Paul’s diss track featured him criticizing the UFC and White in regards to fighter pay. The track also witnessed him jibing at UFC superstars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal.

Here is the track released by Paul below:

However, there seems to be some confusion regarding the NFL star's retirement. His father, Tom Brady Sr., has reportedly asserted that Tom Brady hasn’t retired. Widely regarded as the greatest football quarterback of all time, the 44-year-old Brady won seven Super Bowls over the course of his career and has completed 22 seasons.

As reported by Kylen Mills of KRON 4 News, Brady Sr. confirmed that the reports regarding his son’s retirement are false. Mills posted a tweet that read as follows:

“JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL”

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul is the most feared man in boxing

In a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen opined that Paul is the most feared man in boxing today. Expounding upon this assertion, ‘The Bad Guy’ said:

"Jake Paul is the most feared man in boxing. These boxers are not sure they can beat him. They are not sure they can deal with it. The trainers are not sure that a kid that he's had since middle school and worked with 11 or 12 years can't get the jump on a guy who's done it four times. It is the biggest, most profiled spotlight with the largest paycheck and nobody wants to do it."

Jake Paul is coming off a sixth-round KO win in his rematch against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021. After beating Woodley, Paul challenged Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal to fight him in the boxing ring.

The 25-year-old has also expressed interest in fighting former WBC Middleweight Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. next. Paul’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be officially revealed.

