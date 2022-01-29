Which UFC personalities are mentioned in Jake Paul's diss track?

Jake Paul released his 'diss track' earlier today. It was specially made for UFC president Dana White but he also trolled former two-division champion Conor McGregor, former title challengers Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in the video.

Paul has constantly taken a dig at White for not giving UFC fighters the pay they deserve and for the lack of health insurance in fighter contracts in the world's biggest MMA promotion. Much of the diss track was about this.

However, 'The Problem Child' pulled Masvidal's leg by pointing out that even after 50 MMA fights, he only has a net worth of around $5 million.

“First of all, Masvidal, you ain’t rich. 50 fights for 5 mill’ that ain’t s**t.”

He then went on to make fun of Diaz's accent.

“I like havin' money conversations. All that little Stockton s**t is cool, but that lisp got me thinking Diaz speak a different language.”

Paul added that McGregor hasn't won in five years, which is false as he beat Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. The social media star also brought up the Irishman's tussle with Machine Gun Kelly.

"McGregor, I ain’t seen you win in five years. You rich little weirdo, ugly a** veneers. Took so many losses wounded up at VMAs, tryna fight with MGK, no surprise here. Lamborghini boat but your career is sinkin’. Really got me wondering what Dee is thinkin’.”

Watch Jake Paul's Dana White diss track below:

Jake Paul recently announced that he purchased stock in UFC's parent company, Endeavor Group

Jake Paul took to Twitter to reveal that he has invested in Endeavor Group (New York Stock Exchange: EDR) stocks along with his partner Geoffrey Woo. Endeavor is the UFC's parent company.

Woo and Paul co-founded the Anti Fund Investment Fund in April last year to invest in and help grow top technology companies. Their joint statement claimed that they want to lead the UFC from within as impact investors.

Paul also expressed interest in establishing a UFC fighters union with the support of the promotion's employees.

"I’ve invested in EDR [UFC] stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare," said Paul.

See Jake Paul's tweet regarding his UFC stock investment below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul @jakepaul I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor” I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”

Edited by Genci Papraniku