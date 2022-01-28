Jake Paul claims he will release a diss track against Dana White

Jake Paul has revealed that he will release a diss track against Dana White on Friday morning. Paul has been constantly targeting White and asking him to increase fighter pay in the UFC, while also pushing for the introduction of athlete health insurance.

The 25-year-old internet personality and his investors recently purchased stock in Endeavor Group, the UFC's parent company. He stressed that this will help him in achieving his goals at the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take show, Paul claimed that he will keep calling out White unless and until the UFC president brings about measures for the betterment of fighters.

"You know I've been in the gym and seen how hard these (UFC) guys work and how mistreated they are, how underpaid all of them are. So it's really about fighter pay and getting them healthcare and poking the bear and disrupting his whole entire business. I'm dropping a diss track on Dana White tomorrow morning. So you'll see that and I'm not stopping anytime soon. But this is about the fighters. I want to create a fighters union. This is my goal to impact the whole entire sport, both MMA and boxing," said Paul.

Jake Paul celebrates the two-year anniversary of his professional boxing debut on Twitter

Jake Paul featured in an amateur boxing encounter against British YouTuber and rapper KSI's younger brother Deji Olatunji in August 2018. He won the six-round clash via TKO at a time of 2:09 in the fifth.

Paul then made his professional debut more than a year later in January 2020 against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib of Great Britain. He finished his adversary in just two minutes and 18 seconds back then.

'The Problem Child' currently holds a 5-0 record in his pro boxing career, having knocked out all the opponents he has faced so far. He took to Twitter to celebrate his two-year anniversary, while also calling out KSI.

"Two years ago today, I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy... KSI been running since," posted Paul.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 2 years ago today I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy…KSI been running since 2 years ago today I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy…KSI been running since https://t.co/xFoQui4lVJ

