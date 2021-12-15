Jake Paul reveals he was left with an 'ego check' after first fight against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has revealed that his first fight against Tyron Woodley humbled him and forced him to focus on improving his skills.

In the All Access preview for the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, 'The Problem Child' said:

"The Woodley fight left me with an ego check. And I realized that I had a lot of fundamentals and things [like that] to work on. I can make $250 million from this sport, all I have to do is keep winning. I'd be an idiot if I let this slip through my hands, to fumble this bag, and the bags that I'm about to get... That's why I'm so serious about this."

Watch the All Access preview for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 below:

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to run it back this weekend when they square off at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In the first fight, Paul defeated Woodley via unanimous decision, outpointing and outstriking the former UFC champion throughout the bout.

Woodley, who thought he won the first fight, has been itching for a rematch ever since. 'The Chosen One' even offered to follow through on a 'tattoo bet' after the first fight in order to book a rematch.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his fight against Jake Paul, who will instead have a rematch with Tyron Woodley. Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his fight against Jake Paul, who will instead have a rematch with Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul was initially scheduled to fight British boxer Tommy Fury at the Amalie Arena this weekend. However, the latter had to pull out of the fight due to a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection.

This allowed Tyron Woodley to step in to take on Paul in a rematch. 'The Chosen One' will be eager to avenge his first defeat to 'The Problem Child'.

Tyron Woodley explains the reason for not letting his hands go in the first fight against Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has finally revealed the real reason why he hasn't let his hands go in his recent fights. Woodley, who was very cautious against Jake Paul, stated that aiming for perfection is what gets in the way of him letting is hands go and landing powerful punches on his opponents like he used to.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Eight years ago today, Tyron Woodley smoked Josh Koscheck



Eight years ago today, Tyron Woodley smoked Josh Koscheck https://t.co/FlYPhG73IA

Speaking to Submission Radio, Tyron Woodley said:

"Overthinking, over analyzing, sometimes you become so skilled, and there are so many techniques and defenses and counters that you want to be perfect and that perfection sometimes gets in the way of mastery."

Watch Tyron Woodley's interview on Submission Radio below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Woodley will be desperate to redeem himself after his loss to Jake Paul earlier this year. He is well aware that he cannot afford to be gun-shy in the rematch, as back-to-back losses to a Youtube star doesn't bode well for the UFC champion's legacy.

Edited by C. Naik