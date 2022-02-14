"Don't look back with any regrets" - Jake Paul's coach reveals what Israel Adesanya told 'The Problem Child' following Nate Robinson fight 

Jake Paul's coach B.J. Flores recalled when Israel Adesanya advised 'The Problem Child' after he knocked out Nate Robinson.

In an interview with The Schmo, Flores revealed that Adesanya told Paul to work hard and not to have any regrets:

"I love Israel man, he's so chill, so cool, so respectful. So nice to be around. He said, 'look, take everyday for what it is and work you a** off. Don't look back with any regrets,' and you know, coming from a champion, it means alot."

Robinson was the second professional fight of Paul's boxing career. While Paul defeated AnEsonGib in his first pro bout, the YouTuber shocked the world by knocking out the former NBA star.

Adesanya's words of wisdom seem to have helped Paul positively. The 25-year-old YouTuber is rapidly making his mark in boxing and is undefeated.

Since knocking out Nate Robinson, Paul has entered the squared circle three times. He knocked out former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren in 2021. He also had two back-to-back fights against former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley.

The rematch against Tyron Woodley is where 'The Problem Child' performed the best. He viciously knocked out 'The Chosen One' in the sixth round.

Jake Paul says Israel Adesanya deserves $7 million per fight in the UFC

Jake Paul recently congratulated Israel Adesanya for securing a new and lucrative deal with the UFC. 'The Problem Child' also stated that 'The Last Stylebender' deserves much more than what the promotion has to offer.

'The Problem Child' commended Adesanya in a tweet before the latter's UFC 271 fight against Robert Whittaker and said:

"Congrats to my guy @stylebender - excited for this weekend. My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally…"

My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally… Congrats to my guy @stylebender - excited for this weekend.My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally… Congrats to my guy @stylebender - excited for this weekend. My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally…

'The Last Stylebender' recently described his new contract as a "f***ing big deal." Adesanya also claimed that he's now the second-highest-paid fighter in the promotion.

He also defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 and successfully defended his UFC middleweight title.

