"The other guy is a global PPV star" - Jake Paul's 'Most Valuable Promotions' team comment on why KSI will never agree to fight 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul and KSI have been engaged in a long-standing feud since the British YouTuber fought the older Paul sibling Logan. KSI's sparring partner recently gave rise to media chatter when he predicted that Jake would beat the musician within two rounds.

Jake Paul's 'Most Valuable Promotions' team also commented on an Instagram post stating the same. According to the 'MVP' team, KSI will never step into the ring with Paul as he is simply not of the same caliber. The MVP team's comments read:

"KSI will never agree to fight Jake. Equally KSI will never be a top 20 earner in music. Jake is a top 3 earner in boxing. Facts. One guy has some success in his home country performing mediocre songs with heavy features. The other guy is a global ppv star. Facts."

Watch KSI's sparring partner's comments about a potential fight between the British musician and Jake Paul below:

KSI won his lone professional bout against Jake's older brother Logan Paul back in 2019. Prior to that, KSI drew with Logan in an amateur bout in 2018. Jake Paul also made his boxing debut against KSI's younger brother Deji on the same night.

KSI's prediction on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Jake Paul was scheduled to take on Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy in a highly anticipated matchup on December 18. However, the bout has now reportedly fallen through as Fury pulled out due to an injury.

While the matchup hasn't come to fruition, KSI surprisingly predicted a win for Jake Paul against the British boxer. According to KSI, Fury would not be able to handle himself on the big stage as he has been fighting low caliber opponents. KSI recently said during an appearance on the What's Good Podcast:

"I think Tommy is going to lose. I know why, it's because, I don't think Tommy, when it comes to the main stage, I don't think he can handle it...He looks like he's getting forced to fight... Maybe it's a ploy. It's true he can't. Because like the thing is he's been fighting farmers. Like, even Jake's mate, his sparring partner [Taylor] - he's trash., I think he was training at Bellator and UFC and he did terribly and like you even saw the boxing fight. I was like 'What is going on? This is not good', and Tommy couldn't put him away. I was like 'Ahhh!' Jake's looking at this like, 'Oh this is easy pickings'."

Watch KSI on the What's Good Podcast below:

