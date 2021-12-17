"It was so disgusting that I turned it off" - Jake Paul's mother slams John Fury for 'vulgar' comments against her son at press conference

Jake Paul was scheduled to face legendary boxing trainer and former professional boxer John Fury’s son Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury on December 18th. However, the fight fell apart due to Tommy pulling out because of a rib injury and chest infection.

Prior to Tommy’s withdrawal, John Fury made a few rather unsavory remarks regarding Paul’s partner Julia Rose. John’s remarks came during a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference leading up to the fight.

In an interview with iFL TV, Jake Paul’s mother condemned John Fury. Expounding upon Tommy’s withdrawal from the fight and John’s comments, Pamela Ann Stepnick stated:

“Well, I was unhappy. I really wanted Jake to fight Tommy, just because of all the back and forth. But it wasn’t really a surprise, when you just got down to it, because he didn’t show up to the first press conference. And then the other press conference, it was just his dad, you know, just being really, totally disgusting. And Tommy wasn’t saying anything. So, he did seem overwhelmed and a little bit afraid. So, I don’t know. I mean, I’m glad he showed a scan. But, you know, for all I know, they’re fake scans. So, who knows?”

“It was so disgusting that I turned it off. I never miss something that Jake is doing, like ever, probably since he was, you know, five years old. But I just couldn’t take these disgusting, vulgar comments from him. And I don’t know why he was doing the talking; he’s not the fighter. You know, talking about Julia [Rose] that way; it just, it was needless and disgusting.”

Watch Jake Paul’s mother sound off against John Fury in the video below:

BT Sport issued an apology for John Fury's words at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference

After John Fury’s remarks at the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference, BT Sport issued an apology for the same. The apology also alluded to a few other offensive comments made by John Fury and Jake Paul.

John Fury drew condemnation from certain sections of the combat sports community for his suggestive remarks concerning Jake Paul’s partner Julia Rose.

John can be seen making the remarks in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ ‼️ The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference descends into chaos as John Fury goes at it with Jake exchanging wild insults while Tommy and Tyson watch…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing ‼️ The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference descends into chaos as John Fury goes at it with Jake exchanging wild insults while Tommy and Tyson watch…[📽️ @BTSportBoxing] https://t.co/mXr2nBBKs8

Presently, Jake Paul is scheduled to face Tyron Woodley in a rematch, with T-Wood having agreed to replace the injured Tommy Fury on short notice. The Paul vs. Woodley professional boxing bout will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

