"He's a fat pig right now" - Jake Paul says he would love to knock out Dillon Danis 'in the streets and not in the ring'

Jake Paul claims he would love to knock out Dillon Danis, adding he’d likely fight Danis in the streets rather than in a professional boxing ring.

Earlier this year, Jake Paul’s longtime rival – multi-time BJJ world champion and MMA fighter Dillon Danis – suggested the professional boxing match between Paul and Tyron Woodley was staged.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on an October edition of The MMA Hour, Danis stated:

“Tyron Woodley, from what I heard, had it in the contract that he was not allowed to knock out Jake Paul... I swear, when he was against the ropes, I swear – yeah, that’s why when he [Jake Paul] was against the ropes, he [Tyron Woodley] didn’t hit him. I’m telling you right now. It was in his contract where it said you’re not allowed to knock him out.”

The YouTube megastar hit back at 'El Jefe" on the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The 24-year-old was asked whether he and his team considered Danis as a short-notice replacement opponent for his upcoming fight. Paul responded by stating:

“Nah, nah, he was always in the back of my mind. Like, it would just be fun. But again, he’s a fat pig right now. Like, same sh**; lunatic, in jail, doing whatever, causing ruckuses. So, yeah, I would love to knock him out. But I think that one’s gonna happen probably in the streets, not in a ring.”

Watch Jake Paul’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Consecutive wins over Tyron Woodley would add to the allure of a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury grudge match

The combat sports world is in shock concerning the much-awaited Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury professional boxing match. The two were set to clash on December 18th. However, Fury withdrew from the fight due to a rib injury and chest infection.

Tyron Woodley agreed to replace Fury on short notice in a rematch bid vs. Jake Paul.

The consensus is that should Paul beat T-Wood again – going 2-0 against the highly-accomplished MMA fighter – the hype surrounding his potential fight against Tommy Fury would reach a greater crescendo.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch is scheduled for eight rounds and will be contested at 192 pounds. It’ll headline a fight card set for the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

