"I hope you're training" - Jake Paul sends warning to Canelo Alvarez after stunning KO win over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has taken several jibes at Canelo Alvarez as of late and consistently maintained that he aims to fight the boxing legend within a few years. Now following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley in their rematch on Saturday, 'The Problem Child' is again going after boxing's biggest star.

The first professional boxing bout between Jake Paul and 'T-Wood' took place in August and saw Paul win via split decision. Woodley stepped in on short-notice to face Paul once again after Tommy Fury pulled out of his showdown with 'The Problem Child'.

Jake Paul went 2-0 in the series against Tyron Woodley after defeating him via sixth-round KO in their rematch December 18th. Following his incredible knockout over an MMA veteran like Woodley, Paul took to Twitter to warn Canelo Alvarez. ‘The Problem Child’ posted a tweet that read as follows:

“I hope you’re training @Canelo”

The fight between Jake Paul and multi-division boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez is unlikely to materialize anytime soon. Nevertheless, Paul has his sights set on boxing against a few other big-name combat sportspeople.

The 24-year-old called out multiple top-tier MMA fighters after his win over Woodley. Some of the names include UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

The consensus is that Paul will fight again in early 2022. Regardless, details on the exact date or opponent for his next fight are yet to unravel.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez – who’s won boxing world titles in four separate weight divisions – will try to become a five-division champion by fighting Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title in 2022.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Canelo has received permission from the WBC to face cruiserweight champ Ilunga Makabu for the 200-pound title.



Here’s how the two stack up according to their last fights ⚖️ Canelo has received permission from the WBC to face cruiserweight champ Ilunga Makabu for the 200-pound title. Here’s how the two stack up according to their last fights ⚖️ https://t.co/XkOLa0GDGq

When Canelo Alvarez gave his thoughts on Jake Paul

Canelo Alvarez had initially criticized Jake Paul and suggested that ‘The Problem Child’ was disrespecting the sport of boxing. However, Alvarez has since credited Paul for bringing newer audiences to the world of boxing.

In an interview with TMZ Sports earlier this year, upon being asked whether he’s a little bit impressed with Paul’s boxing, Alvarez responded by saying:

“Oh, it’s hard to say that. But, man, maybe it’s good for boxing now, like, in other audience. So, we don’t know. We don’t know about him. It is what it is.”

Watch Canelo Alvarez weigh in on Jake Paul’s boxing skills in the video below:

Furthermore, speaking to FightHype, Canelo Alvarez indicated that he isn’t ruling out a fight against Jake Paul a few years down the line. Alvarez emphasized that Paul would have to improve a lot and keep winning if he is to ever earn a fight against him.

Watch Canelo Alvarez speak about a potential Jake Paul matchup in the video below:

