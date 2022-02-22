"The shoey fu***** works" - Jamahal Hill explains why he did a 'shoey' after weighing in for Johnny Walker fight

Jamahal Hill was seen doing a 'shoey' right after weighing in for his bout against Johnny Walker this past weekend.

Hill went on to secure a first-round KO finish against Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 48. The American has partly credited the 'shoey' for his near-perfect performance.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Hill explained the reasoning behind doing a 'shoey' at the weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 48. He said:

"We got the 'Body Armour', 'The Rehydration', you know? I mean we had 'The Rock' shoes [referring to 'Project Rock']. That's funny nobody peep that. I even dropped the 'people's eyebrow' for. You know, it was a test and the test is the shoey works. The shoey fu***** works."

The 'shoey' celebration has been trending for quite some time now in the MMA community. This is largely thanks to heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa, who is regularly seen performing the celebration.

The 'shoey', which is an Australian drinking tradition, essentially requires the drinking of beer out of a worn shoe.

Jamahal Hill slams Volkan Oezdemir after ‘No Time’ posted tweet doubting his skills

Despite Jamahal Hill's impressive performance at UFC Vegas 48, Volkan Oezdemir indicated that he still had doubts about the rising 205 lbs contender. In response, Hill fired shots at ‘No Time’ implying that his doubts were understandable given the brain damage he may have sustained in his recent fights.

Hill also mocked the former UFC title challenger for losing to Jiri Prochazka via knockout at UFC 251. Replying to Oezdemir on Twitter, Hill wrote:

“I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and f*** around and find out!!!”

Volkan Oezdemir came up short against then-205 lbs champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in 2018 after getting off to a 3-0 start in the UFC. Since then, Oezdemir has gone 2-5 in the promotion and is now on a two-fight losing streak.

Jamahal Hill, on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker. Hill is expected to enter the top ten of the light heavyweight rankings following his latest triumph at UFC Vegas 48.

