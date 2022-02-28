"It's easy to give away someone else's independence" - Jan Blachowicz slams Sean Strickland for saying Ukraine should "bend the knee" to Russia 

Jan Blachowicz is in complete disagreement with UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland's thoughts on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 'Tarzan', known for his outspoken personality, recently took to Twitter to provide his opinion on the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

He claimed it'd be smart and beneficial for the Ukrainians to "bend the knee" to the Russian army and agree to be a part of Russia instead of resisting the invasion. If they continue to resist, Strickland feels that, although their efforts might bear fruit, Ukraine is likely to become "the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years":

"Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian... I understand it sucks and yes you could win..... but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it's right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end."

Blachowicz, clearly miffed by Strickland's statement, responded by telling Strickland that it's easy to "give away someone else's independence." He went on to explain that the Ukranians have endured a lot of struggle and suffering over the years and deserve their freedom and sovereignty:

"Would you? It is easy to give away someone else's independence... The history of the Eastern European region is full of struggle and suffering. Ukraine - as a country and as a people - has endured much. Their resistance is understandable and admirable. Freedom!"

Sean Strickland stands by his comments about Ukraine "bending the knee" to Russia

Sean Strickland later defended his comments by claiming that as long as Ukraine doesn't surrender, innocent lives will be lost on a daily basis. He pointed out that everyone urging Ukrainians to fight for their freedom on social media aren't going to help them stop the invading Russians.

Sean Strickland claimed that none of the people talking about the war sitting safely in the comfort of their homes are going to physically assist the Ukrainians. All it'd do is cause more bloodshed and loss of life. That's why he feels it's better for Ukraine to surrender and become a part of Russia instead.

"Omg Sean said bend the knee’, yes you f**king idiots. All You’re going to do is sit behind your phone and tweet. You idiots gonna go pick up a rifle?? Shoot Russians from apartment buildings before it gets leveled, while the innocent family living under you gets killed?! Nope."

