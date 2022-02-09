"What a piece of s**t" - Jan Blachowicz slams West Ham defender Kurt Zouma for assaulting a cat

Amidst all the backlash that West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has received, Jan Blachowicz's warnings were perhaps the most chilling. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently scorned the Frenchman for assaulting his pet cat.

The Premier League star came under fire for assaulting his cat after a harrowing video emerged that saw him dropkicking and slapping the animal around. He was also seen throwing shoes at the cat.

Zouma issued an apology to the public shortly thereafter, asserting that both of his cats were perfectly fine and were cherished by his entire family. He maintained that the incident was an isolated event and will not happen again.

However, his apology did nothing to prevent a chilling threat from the Pole. He challenged Zouma to kick him instead of innocent animals to prove how tough he truly is.

"If you are so tough mother****er, [Kurt Zouma], try to kick me. What a piece of s**t. No tolerance for animal cruelty."

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz

While his actions have been noted by the UK's RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and West Ham United, the 27-year-old is yet to be charged.

However, the Hammers have released a statement condemning his actions, assuring fans that they will be taking internal disciplinary action against the former Chelsea defender.

Jan Blachowicz offers fans an update on his injury

Jan Blachowicz was previously scheduled to headline the March 26 fight card at UFC Columbus. He was slated to lock horns with Aleksandr Rakic at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

However, the Pole revealed that an injury to his "spine around the neck area" had forced him out of the highly anticipated 205-lbs clash. In a recent post on Instagram, the 38-year-old offered fans some insight into the status of his recovery.

"With every single day I feel better and better but in front of me there's still a lot of physiotherapy sessions to do to be ready for a new camp in 100%."

As things stand, the Berkut WCA Fight Team product is still reeling from the effects of his most recent loss against Glover Teixeira. The two clashed in the main event of the UFC 267 card back in October 2021.

Jan Blachowicz was submitted in the second round via rear-naked choke. The setback brought his 5-fight unbeaten run to a screeching halt in addition to forcing him to part ways with the UFC light heavyweight title.

