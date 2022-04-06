"I don't think he was sent the contract" - Jared Gordon on rumored fight against Paddy Pimblett not taking place

Jared Gordon recently offered fans some insight into his rumored clash against Paddy Pimblett that was expected to take place at UFC London. He admitted that he wasn't sure as to why the fight never materialized.

While in conversation with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Gordon assured fans that 'The Baddy' was certainly not ducking a fight against him. He speculated on the matter before suggesting that Pimblett's camp was probably never sent a contract with his name on it. In fact, he suggested that he was one of the handful of names that were being considered to lock horns with the Scouse sensation.

"I don't know exactly what happened on, you know, the matchmakers and UFC side of things and I'm not gonna act like I do know. I don't believe that, I think my name was just one of the names that was being thrown around and I don't know if they, you know, they probably mentioned my name to [Paddy Pimblett] and his manager and they were just like, you know, I'm assuming they just said no. I don't think that or maybe I'm wrong or I don't think that he was ever, like, sent the contract with my name on it and he said, 'No. I'm not fighting Jared.' You know?"

Watch Jared Gordon's full interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA below:

Jared Gordon offers his take on Paddy Pimblett's performance at UFC London

In the same interview with James Lynch, Jared Gordon opened up about Paddy Pimblett's performance at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. Pimblett featured in a lightweight bout against Rodrigo Vargas.

He emerged victorious, walking away with a first-round submission win. Gordon admitted that the Englishman's fight against Vargas was no different than his first fight against Luigi Vendramini, which also ended in a first-round finish.

"I mean, it was kind of like his first fight. It was exactly like his first fight but instead of ending in a you know knockout or TKO it was a submission. He got touched and then came back and won the fight. He did what he had to do and got the finish in the first round."

Watch highlights from the Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas fight below:

Edited by C. Naik