Khabib 50/50, Islam 100% - Javier Mendez details a differentiator between coaching Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez recently offered fans some insight into Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's mindset during fights. He admitted that although Khabib did not always heed his advice, Makhachev always followed instructions perfectly.

While in conversation with Submission Radio's Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski, the AKA [American Kickboxing Academy] leader, Javier Mendez, detailed the major difference between 'The Eagle' and his protégé, Islam Makhachev.

"In all the fights that I have cornered [Islam Makhachev], he's followed the instructions to perfection. Not like [Khabib Nurmagomedov], Khabib's 50-50 with me. Islam Makhachev is 100%, follows our plans 100%."

Makhachev is currently preparing for a clash against late replacement Bobby Green, which is set to take place at UFC Vegas 49. The fight is scheduled to go down at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.

He was initially slated to lock horns with Beniel Dariush in a title eliminator bout. However, Dariush was forced to pull out of the fight due to a leg injury.

The void was subsequently filled by Green, who will be making his way back to the octagon following a brief period of respite. The UFC 271 fight card that took place on February 12 saw Green in a bout against Nasrat Haqparast, which he won by way of unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his father prioritized religion over athletic success

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been an extremely devout individual. It seems like this is a trait that his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov drilled into him as a child.

The former UFC lightweight champion revealed that his father would always give him a hard time if he did not conduct his religious studies properly. However, he admitted that he wasn't treated the same way when it came to training sessions.

In a recently uploaded snippet of Khabib's appearance during a religious panel discussion with the Miftaah Institute, he recalled these instances from his childhood. He went on to offer some insight into why his father behaved differently when it came to spirituality and athletics.

"When I go to the Quran, if I have bad days, [Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov] give me a very hard time. And I ask him, I remember, and that time my father told me, 'We living on this life not to become good athletes, not to become like good teachers or something. We living this life to be good Muslim."

