Javier Mendez explains why Islam Makhachev should get a title shot with win over unranked Bobby Green despite fighting at 160lbs catchweight

Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev should get a crack at 155 lbs gold with a win over Bobby Green because of his winning streak.

The Dagestani phenom is on a nine-fight win streak in the UFC lightweight division. Makhachev was initially set to take on Beneil Dariush in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 this weekend, in what many viewed as a title eliminator bout. However, Dariush withdrew due to an injury and was replaced by Green.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Mendez affirmed that Makhachev should get a title shot with a win this weekend, even though the bout will take place at a catchweight of 160 lbs. The AKA head coach said:

"The point of the matter is this. He's on an eight-fight winning streak or a nine-fight winning streak. He beats Bobby Green... that's a nine or ten fight winning streak. Who else has that? Who else is in the top five? I think Islam Makhachev gets the title shot with the win [against] Bobby Green like he should."

Mendez added that Makhachev is the only top lightweight who hasn't fought for the title yet, saying:

"If you look at the other guys, if you look at Chandler, if you look at Dustin, they've all had their shot and they've all failed. The only one who hasn't had a shot and is in that top tier is Islam Makhachev."

Watch Javier Mendez's interview on Submission Radio below:

Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green will be closer than expected

Heading into UFC Vegas 49, Islam Makhachev is a sizeable betting favorite. Clearly, most are of the opinion that the Russian's superior grappling will overwhelm and ultimately prove to be too much for Bobby Green. However, Chael Sonnen doesn't believe that the fight will be all that one-sided.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the former UFC title challenger stated that Green had solid takedown defense and will be prepared for Makhachev's gameplan. Sonnen acknowledged that the Dagestani fighter is the favorite but added that several areas of the fight would be more competitive than expected.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' said:

"Everybody says they're going to stop Islam from taking them down but Bobby is different, Bobby is special. I think we're going to see a different fight here. Islam is the favorite. I don't disagree with that [but] for Islam to go throw Bobby down, keep him there and pound him out is extremely unlikely. It's an interesting match and now that we're armed with the weight change which was requested by Bobby, so we know the taxation on his body is going to be less and we know the size at least in theory is also going to favor him."

Watch Chael Sonnen break down the Makhachev vs. Green fight below:

Edited by C. Naik