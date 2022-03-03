Javier Mendez addresses the possibility of Islam Makhachev moving up to the UFC welterweight division

AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) founder and coach Javier Mendez has addressed the possibility of his pupil Islam Makhachev moving up to the welterweight (170-pound) division.

During an interview with The Schmo, Mendez was told that Makhachev was seemingly happy about competing at a catchweight of 160 pounds in his most recent fight that transpired on Saturday. The Schmo suggested that Makhachev appeared relieved as he didn’t have to cut down to the 155-pound lightweight limit (156 pounds for non-title lightweight bouts).

He asked Javier Mendez whether Islam Makhachev could fight at two different weight classes – namely lightweight and welterweight – in the future. The AKA coach responded in the affirmative. Nevertheless, he’d like the Dagestani fighter to focus on lightweight for now. Mendez stated:

“Based on how I talked to him – how does he like fighting at 160 [pounds]– he’s very happy about that. I would think that there’s a possibility there. But let’s conquer one thing at a time. Let’s get that 155 title first, then after that, defend it maybe a couple of times, and then decide what he wants to do. I don’t think that that should be something right now. But I think it’s definitely – if Islam wants it, Islam gets it.”

Josh Thomson on Islam Makhachev dominating much heavier BJJ black belts

In an edition of the Weighing In Podcast, longtime AKA member and former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson claimed that Islam Makhachev dominantly out-grapples BJJ black belts who are much heavier than him. Thomson said:

“When I tell you he is better than almost 99% of the people out there - I have seen him roll with top, top level black belts. There’s maybe one round where he had to figure them out, next round, that person is on bottom just getting smashed... Maybe he didn’t finish them but he’s all over them and these guys are bigger.”

Makhachev was scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush to determine the next No. 1 contender at lightweight on February 26. However, an injury forced Dariush out of the fight. He was replaced by Bobby Green, who fought Makhachev in a 160-pound catchweight bout. Makhachev won the fight via first-round TKO and is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC lightweight division.

Meanwhile, reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is expected to defend his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7.

The consensus is that Makhachev could fight the winner of the Oliveira-Gaethje matchup for the title later this year.

