Javier Mendez reveals who he thinks are the best kickboxers in UFC

The UFC is chock full of exceptional kickboxers. Javier Mendez, however, rates Israel Adesanya and Giga Chikadze over everybody else in the promotion.

Mendez was recently seen answering fans' questions on the 'JavierMendezAKAPodcast' with co-host Len.

When asked about his favorite kickboxers in the UFC, he wasted no time in picking Israel Adesanya. The 51-year-old listed several traits that earned the Kiwi the top spot on the list:

"Israel Adesanya, and then there's that other guy. Man, he's bad a**. The Georgian guy [Chikadze]. What's his name? Yeah, he's bad a**. He is a bad a** kickboxer. Israel Adesanya's my favorite. Izzy's my favorite fighter to watch. I like the way he talks, I like the way he supports his guys. Even though sometimes it's against my guys, it doesn't matter. I love how he doesn't change. He's still who he is. I like his trash talking. I like the guy. I like watching him fight. He's one of my favorites for sure. I like what he does."

Javier Mendez on the kickboxer who beat Israel Adesanya twice

Alex Pereira recently debuted at UFC 268 against Andreas Michailidis. He managed to record a second round finish to earn his first win in the UFC.

Pereira is the only fighter to have repeatedly bested Israel Adesanya. In the same podcast, Javier Mendez asserted that 'The Last Stylebender' was the better fighter between the two.

However, he refused to take away from the threats that Alex Pereira presented in a fight. Furthermore, the AKA supremo expressed excitement at the prospect of watching a fight between the two:

"[Alex Pereira's] got massive power. He's not as technical as Izzy. And actually Izzy was beating him before he got KO'ed. But hey, it's a good fight to see down the road. But Izzy's ahead of him. But let's see. Hey, when you got that kind of power, you put people's lights out even though they may be beating you."

The Brazilian has crossed paths with 'The Last Stylebender' twice and has managed to emerge triumphant on both occasions.

Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.



Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 🔥 https://t.co/4qLis4dndm

'Poatan' initially clashed with Adesanya back in April 2016 at Glory of Heroes 1. He managed to walk away with a unanimous decision win at the end of three rounds.

A year down the line, Pereira handed Adesanya his first knockout loss in their second outing together at Glory of Heroes 15 in March 2017.

