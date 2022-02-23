"It's really Khabib, he's really the head coach" - Javier Mendez says Khabib Nurmagomedov runs the show in the gym

American Kickboxing Academy head honcho Javier Mendez recently offered some insight into Khabib Nurmagomedov's influence in the gym. He admitted that 'The Eagle' played the role of the head coach more than he did.

While in conversation with Helen Yee and The Schmo on The Schmozone, Javier Mendez revealed that while most AKA fighters regarded him as the head coach, it was Khabib Nurmagomedov who played the role of coach for fighters hailing from Dagestan.

"A lot of people don't know, [Khabib Nurmagomedov] is more the coach than I am. I'm more the mentor to Khabib and I am a coach to all those other guys. But the show with The Eagle Dagestan boys is run by Khabib. Even though they say I'm the head coach, it's really Khabib, he's really the head coach. But I'm his mentor and I'm his head coach. So in a roundabout way, I am the head coach, but I'm really not, you know," said Mendez.

Check out Javier Mendez's recent appearance on The Schmozone right here:

Mendez further went on to share an instance when the former UFC lightweight champion changed the venue and the timing of a training session without informing him of the same.

However, he asserted that there was no malice or disrespect in the way the Dagestani phenom went about his head coaching duties in the gym.

Javier Mendez reveals why Islam Makhachev's striking is more advanced than Khabib Nurmagomedov

During the same interview, Javier Mendez revealed that it was Khabib Nurmagomedov's loyalty that held him back when it came to improving his striking.

The 51-year-old admitted that Nurmagomedov routinely refused to work on his stand-up skills with other coaches. Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, never felt the same way and was always open to learning the trade from a number of coaches.

"I tried to get [Khabib] to train with other people and he wouldn't do it. He was just too loyal to me on the stand-up, you know. And well, Islam Makhachev was smart. He would train with other coaches. So that's why his striking was more advanced than Khabib," said Mendez.

Islam Makhachev is currently on a collision course with late replacement Bobby Green to compete in a catchweight bout at UFC Vegas 49 on February 26.

Makhachev was initially slated to lock horns with Beneil Dariush in a lightweight title eliminator bout. However, with Dariush unable to compete due to a leg injury, the highly anticipated matchup is now off the table.

