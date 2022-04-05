"Not by getting paid by the UFC"- Longtime UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens takes a dig at UFC fighter pay

Jeremy Stephens is looking forward to the beginning of a new chapter in his career. After fifteen years of fighting in the UFC octagon, Stephens decided to find himself a new employer. It was reported back in January that he signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

In his recent interview with MMA Junkie, Stephens took a shot at UFC fighter pay, which may have influenced his decision to sign with the PFL.

"I like to swing for the fences, I made a career and was able to support my family a lot on just the bonuses I received. Not by getting paid by the UFC. The pay I was making, was more of a way that I could fight and I could live off my bonuses."

Watch Stephens' interview with MMA Junkie below:

Jeremy Stephens made his UFC debut back at UFC 71 on May 26, 2007. It was a losing effort against Din Thomas, who submitted Stephens in the second round.

During his stint with the promotion, he was awarded ten post-fight bonuses, featured in five main event bouts and fought top-tier opposition. He has locked horns with the likes of Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, Charles Oliveira, Gilbert Melendez and Anthony Pettis.

He also tied with Anderson Silva for the second-most knockdowns in UFC history (18), only behind Donald Cerrone (20).

Jeremy Stephens debuts in the PFL later this month

Jeremy Stephens will be making his PFL debut at the inaugural event of the 2022 regular season on April 20. ‘Lil' Heathen’ will be looking to end his five-fight losing streak. His last victory came against Josh Emmett at UFC on FOX 28 back in 2018. In his most recent outing, he was submitted by Mateusz Gamrot in July last year.

Stephens will square off against Clay Collard, who is a two-sport athlete. Collard fights professionally in both MMA and boxing. He’s also a fellow UFC alum who has a 1-3 record in the famed octagon. Collard’s most notable win came during the PFL 2021 regular season when he defeated Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision. He has won two of the last three MMA fights.

