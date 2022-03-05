×
"One of the best uppercut KOs I've ever seen" - Joe Rogan is in awe of Khamzat Chimaev's stunning KO from 2019

Joe Rogan (left), Khamzat Chimaev (right)
Joshua Ryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 05, 2022 11:26 PM IST
News

During a recent episode of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan sat down with Michael Bisping. The pair discussed Khamzat Chimaev and his growth in striking since his early days in the sport.

'Borz' is one of the fastest-growing names in MMA right now. While he is yet to fight anyone in the elite category, his dominant performances in his first four outings in the octagon have been nothing short of outstanding.

Speaking about the 27-year-old, Joe Rogan was nothing but complimentary towards the Russian-born welterweight, saying:

"You see the training footage and you see the intensity that this guy pursues everything with. You know, he's only been striking for a few years, that's nuts. When you see the way he knocked out [Gerald] Meerschaert, you're like Jesus Christ."

Continuing, Rogan had this to say when he revisited Khamzat Chimaev's devastating knockout punch during his time with Brave CF:

"There's another video of him when he was younger where he knocked a guy out with an uppercut. It's like one of the best uppercut KOs I've ever seen in my life. He just made a read, perfectly placed, stepped in, and just flatlined the guy with an uppercut."
Khamzat Chimaev knocks out Ikram Aliskerov with devastating uppercut. @KChimaev Discussed On:The Joe Rogan ExperienceMMA Ep. 119 - Michael Bisping @bisping @joerogan Listen Here: spoti.fi/3hCaaoK https://t.co/AslC22UgOv

Check out everything Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping had to say during their 3-hour sit-down on the JRE podcast, here.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev

As he spearheads his way up the welterweight rankings, Khamzat Chimaev has his sights set on Kamaru Usman. It's possible that the fight could happen sooner rather than later.

Although he is ranked outside the top 10 in the division, the unbeaten freestyle wrestler will be hoping to skip the line when he meets No.2-ranked Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 later this year.

An impressive win over the dangerous Brazilian would make Chimaev undeniable in his pursuit of a title shot. Usman could be forced to answer his call.

While 'Borz' has enjoyed nothing but success in the sport, carrying a perfect 10-0 record, there are a handful of fighters atop the 170lb division that could pose a serious threat to him.

The cardio-heavy style of Colby Covington and the ever-dangerous Vicente Luque are just two of a range of challenges that could present major problems for the well-rounded Chimaev.

Edited by John Cunningham
