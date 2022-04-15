"I love that style!" - Joe Rogan on Bobby Green saying Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn't "exciting"

Joe Rogan defended Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting style during his conversation with UFC lightweight Bobby Green.

Rogan had the veteran octagon warrior as a guest on episode #121 of the JRE MMA Show. During their discussion, Green expressed that he doesn't particularly enjoy watching Khabib fight as the Dagestani's suffocating, wrestling-heavy style apparently bores him.

For the same reason, Green admitted that he doesn't consider Khabib to be the greatest of all time (GOAT). At that point, Rogan came to the former lightweight champion's defense, arguing:

"How would you say that Khabib didn't do it the best when he retires undefeated, he destroys everybody, barely loses a round?"

Green reiterated that he values "style points" to consider someone the GOAT, to which the veteran UFC commentator replied:

"Style points? I love that style! That style was 'smesh'. That's his style. You don't think that's exciting? Khabib's fights?"

Watch the snippet of the JRE MMA Show episode #121:

Bobby Green comments on his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege, Islam Makhachev

Bobby Green earned the admiration of fans when he agreed to step in on 10 days' notice against the man many regard as Khabib Nurmagomedov's second coming, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev was supposed to fight Beneil Dariush in the main event of UFC Fight Night 202. Unfortunately, the Assyrian-American fighter was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury, opening up a golden opportunity for Green.

However, Green's lack of preparation became apparent from the get-go. He was dominated by Makhachev, who submitted him in the first round.

The California native opened up about his loss during his interview with Megan Olivi. He said:

“[It’s a first] getting taken out like that, you know? “It really sucks. I know I’m throwing this together, did what I can, I got off the couch. I’m still banged up from my last fight. But, I did the best I can with what I had. I at least wanted a chance to get a taste of the guy. Interesting what you’re doing. I feel what you’re doing and I understand what you’re doing now. And so if we ever cross paths again I’d be prepared for him.”

Watch Bobby Green's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

