"Can I kick someone in the face"- Joe Rogan comments on the aftermath of Will Smith and Chris Rock incident

Joe Rogan recently discussed the fallout from the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident.

While citing a news headline, the UFC color commentator claimed that the aftermath of the incident will largely depend on how journalists pursue the case.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, while discussing the incident with American comedian Yannis Pappas. Rogan stated:

'If you can think that violence is cool, you need to tell me where that line ends. Is it just slapping? can I kick someone in the face? if I don't like what they say. Like where does that end."

In addition to Rogan, guest Pappas claimed that, given Smith and Rock's Afro-American heritage, some publications would publish articles blaming "white supremacy" at some point.

He said:

"You just knew that this incident that was between two guys, also they happen to be both be Afro-American at some point there would be articles blaming White Supremacy."

Will Joe Rogan host Donald Trump as his next guest?

Joe Rogan has no plans to interview Donald Trump on his podcast any time soon.

On episode #1793 of the JRE podcast, the famous podcaster dismissed rumors of him hosting an episode with former United States President, Donald Trump.

While speaking on the matter with Mike Baker, a former CIA operative, Rogan said:

"It's been a whole thing where a hundred people, at least, have texted me and sent me emails and contacted friends because they heard [Donald] Trump was coming on my podcast. The source of it is a fake Trump account on Twitter. It's Trump's face and it's a fake account that said, 'I'm going on the Joe Rogan podcast soon.' I think it came out on the fact that Trump was on the NELK Boys podcast, then YouTube removed that podcast. They pulled the podcast which is one of the craziest things you could do."

Mythinformed MKE @MythinformedMKE Joe Rogan confirms that Donald Trump will NOT be appearing on his podcast.



He explains why he will no longer host political candidates on the show. Joe Rogan confirms that Donald Trump will NOT be appearing on his podcast. He explains why he will no longer host political candidates on the show. https://t.co/z80wR1SX1I

Apparently, a fake page impersonating Trump's official Twitter account posted rumors that Trump would be appearing on one of the episodes of the popular JRE show.

Addressing why he is not quite keen on inviting such high-profile politicians, the star podcaster had this to say:

"Look, I have decided that I am very apolitical when it comes to the future [of] like political candidates. I don't want to have that kind of influence and... I wanna be someone who can watch and observe. I don't want to be someone who is actually affecting this."

