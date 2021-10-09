"Can Francis deal with the movement?" - Joe Rogan previews heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

Joe Rogan has previewed the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane on a recent episode of his podcast.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to face interim heavyweight title holder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022.

Joe Rogan explained the different skills and abilities the two heavyweights possess on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan said:

"Francis Ngannou has the nuclear option with everybody. He has such power, so does Derrick Lewis, they both have crazy one punch power... it's like Francis has excellent technique. Francis has ridiculous power but he doesn't have the movement that Gane has. The question is can Francis deal with the movement and maybe threaten him in a way that Derrick Lewis didn't figure out how to and that's what makes the fight so interesting."

Watch Joe Rogan preview the heavyweight title fight below:

The UFC color commentator praised Gane for possessing high-level skills. Rogan believes he hasn't seen any other heavyweight move the way 'Bon Gamin' does in his bouts.

Ciryl Gane faced Derrick Lewis in an interim heavyweight title match at UFC 265 on August 7, 2021. Gane outclassed 'The Black Beast' in their bout and impressed everyone with his phenomenal movement and footwork. 'Bon Gamin' outstruck Lewis and won the bout in the third round via TKO.

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou were once teammates

Ciryl Gane will face his former teammate and current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou next for the unified UFC heavyweight title.

The heavyweight pair shared a gym and engaged in multiple sparring sessions against each other at the MMA Factory in France. However, 'Bon Gamin' has revealed that he isn't close to Ngannou and stated the two heavyweights do not keep in touch.

Ngannou was under the tutelage of coach Fernand Lopez until he parted ways with that gym to start training at Xtreme Couture under coach Eric Nicksick. 'The Predator' successfully captured the UFC heavyweight title by defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Ngannou won the bout against Miocic in the second-round via KO.

