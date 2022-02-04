Joe Rogan reveals why he wants Francis Ngannou to go into boxing - "I want to see him get a giant chunk of money"

Joe Rogan says he wants Francis Ngannou to pursue his desire to crossover into the sport of boxing.

The UFC commentator revealed he wants to see 'The Predator' obtain financial benefits from boxing and wants the Cameroonian to get "a giant chunk of money".

During an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience , Rogan said:

"And I'm really curious to see what he decides to do in the future, if he decides to box or if he decides to stay with the UFC, because part of me wants to see him box. I mean I don't want to see him box because I don't love seeing him fighting in MMA, I love seeing him fight in MMA, but I want to see him box because I want to see him get a giant chunk of money like Conor McGregor style, Floyd Mayweather chunk of money. Because when Conor fought Floyd Mayweather, he made a hundred million dollars."

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou completed the final fight on his current UFC contract last month.

The duration of his contract expires this December. However, Ngannou has asserted that he’s unlikely to re-sign with the UFC unless he’s given a pay raise and is allowed to compete in boxing.

Interestingly, both Ngannou and Tyson Fury have expressed interest in facing one another in the ring.

Brendan Schaub thinks no boxer will agree to face Francis Ngannou in a "one fight deal"

Brendan Schaub thinks that any fighter, including Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, would ask for a rematch clause if they agreed to fight Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight believes it wouldn't be smart to accept a 'one-fight' deal with 'The Predator', considering the Cameroonian's ferocious punching power.

He said:

"Win, lose or draw, you're going to get paid. And not only are you going to get paid. You know it's a big risk especially if you can get it done. Not only are you going to get paid but you're going to get paid twice. Nobody's going to sign a one-fight deal to fight Francis Ngannou. There's going to be a rematch clause in there at some point... If Francis were to land one which he's definitely capable of... he'd knock any of those three out... They're not going to let in him ride off into the sunset."

However, any kind of competition seems to be a long shot for Ngannou for now, as the 35-year-old revealed he suffered a major knee injury coming into the fight against Gane. 'The Predator' is planning to undergo surgery for the same and is expected to be on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Ngannou wasn't going to let a knee injury stop him from defending his title🦵 #UFC270 Ngannou wasn't going to let a knee injury stop him from defending his title🦵 #UFC270 https://t.co/JK3354uPKu

