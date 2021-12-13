"DC and I were about to have a heart attack" - Joe Rogan still buzzing from Julianna Pena's shocking UFC 269 win over Amanda Nunes

Joe Rogan is still having trouble, like the rest of the MMA community, digesting Julianna Pena's win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.

Rogan posted a video of the fight on his official Instagram handle and recalled the experience of calling the second round of the bout.

The caption read:

"I've seen a lot of fights, but that might very well be the wildest moment I've ever experienced watching combat sports. @dc_mma and were about to have a heart attack. Thank god @jon_anik kept it together and professional! A massive congratulations to the new champ @venezuelanvixen for turning the combat sports world on its head and giving it a proper spanking! What a night!!!"

Julianna Pena marched forward relentlessly throughout the fight. She brought the fight to Amanda Nunes

After a dominant first round for Nunes, the former champion looked confident going into the second, however, the 'Venezuelan Vixen' had other plans stepping into round two.

Julianna Pena marched forward relentlessly, throwing precise and powerful punches at Nunes, which the Brazilian wasn't able to defend. Despite enduring punishment coming her way, Pena continued the assault and stunned Nunes before taking her down to the canvas and submitting her to win the bantamweight title.

Check out the commentary team's reaction below:

Julianna Pena wants to move down to flyweight to fight Valentina Shevchenko

Soon after pulling off arguably the biggest upset in the sport's history, Julianna Pena spoke about her future aspirations.

In a Twitter post, ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi quoted a statement from Julianna Pena, confirming that the new women's bantamweight champion is keen to move down a weight class to face the reigning flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko.

The two fighters have already faced each other before, at bantamweight in 2017, with 'Bullet' winning by submission in the second round. Pena also hinted towards an immediate possible rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Raimondi wrote:

"Peña: Amanda and I can rematch at 135 pounds. Whatever the company decides. Going down to 125 and facing Valentina down there would be great, too. #UFC269"

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Peña: Amanda and I can rematch at 135 pounds. Whatever the company decides. Going down to 125 and facing Valentina down there would be great, too. #UFC269 Peña: Amanda and I can rematch at 135 pounds. Whatever the company decides. Going down to 125 and facing Valentina down there would be great, too. #UFC269

Julianna Pena commented on the possible fight with Valentina Shevchencko in the post-fight press conference after UFC 269.

Watch her full press conference after beating Amanda Nunes below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew