"I'm not sure Paddy would have had the impact without Conor" - John Gooden compares Paddy Pimblett's career to the rise of Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett has been making waves in MMA ever since he was a teenager, but John Gooden believes his popularity is largely down to Conor McGregor's rise to fame.

'The Baddy' is one of the UK's most promising talents and has already had success with Cage Warriors prior to his move to the UFC. His bold personality and realism are both reasons why fight fans gravitate towards him, but his in-ring ability is the main standout in the young fighter's career.

While talking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, John Gooden took time to compare Paddy Pimblett's stardom to that of Conor McGregor during his early years, saying:

"Conor laid the foundation and we were hungry for someone like him, a trailblazer like him. So I'm not sure, I'm not sure Paddy would have had the impact he has done without Conor... I don't mean to be disrespectful, that's just my analysis on that one."

Gooden continued, this time praising the Liverpool-native for his unique but organic nature.

"I love how natural Paddy is. On camera, off camera, same guy. No filter, funny, captivating, risk-taker, he takes his fans on a massive rollercoaster if you've been watching him over the years... People are like, 'Is he the real deal?' And I'm like, 'Well, I mean, yeah, because here's the evidence...' I like it, I want to see more."

The one-time CW featherweight champion is drawing comparisons to Conor McGregor for the amount of love he gets from not only his home nation, but the majority of fight fans.

Conor McGregor's influence on MMA

Although he has fallen on hard times inside the octagon in recent times, Conor McGregor is without a doubt the biggest name the sport has ever seen.

After joining the UFC, the Irishman made a huge splash in the MMA scene and changed the way a large number of fighters looked at the sport. Now, more than ever, the UFC is home to an abundance of trash talkers who aim to sell their fights in the build-up with words.

Many fighters have benefited from McGregor's antics, with Colby Covington, Henry Cejudo, and more all somewhat emulating the things the former two-division UFC champion did before them.

