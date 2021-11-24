"He's not so much about warmup fights" - John Kavanagh discusses Conor McGregor's return fight

Ever since Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, his return to the octagon has been the talk of the town. Coach John Kavanagh recently offered fans some insight into McGregor's return.

Conor McGregor previously declared that he will be gunning for gold upon his return to the octagon. John Kavanagh, building on the same, revealed that the Irishman is hardly the kind of person to take on inconsequential fights.

John Kavanagh, while in conversation with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov on Submission Radio, opened up about what awaits the UFC as Conor McGregor prepares to make his comeback. He said:

"[Conor McGregor] is not so much about warm-up fights. He seems pretty warm to me as it is. So what will come, will come."

John Kavanagh opines there is no shortage of opponents for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in the sport. Popularly hailed as the cash-cow of the UFC, fights against 'The Notorious' often set fighters up with an opportunity to make large sums of money.

When asked about potential opponents for Conor McGregor, John Kavanagh admitted that the Crumlin native is hardly the kind of fighter who needs to struggle to find opponents. However, he did reveal that he has taken a step back from matchmaking, focussing purely on in-ring matters. He said:

"I just don't kind of involve myself in that anymore. He's got a hundred opponents lined up it would appear. But let's just get back to training. Let's test the leg, let's test everything. When the time comes, I'm sure he won't be short of a choice."

In addition to declaring that he will be looking to fight for the title next, Conor McGregor, in the same post, revealed that his trilogy saga with Dustin Poirier remains unfinished. Should Dustin Poirier manage to take the UFC lightweight title off Charles Oliveira, McGregor could kill two birds with one stone.

