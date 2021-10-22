John McCarthy believes Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski is the fight to make for the UFC next year.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a radical change from Henry Cejudo in terms of his personality and the “cringe” element of his game that’s been such a big factor in his rise to prominence.

On the flip side, Alexander Volkanovski is the reigning UFC featherweight champion, and he proved why in his most recent outing against Brian Ortega - a bout that will easily be in the running for Fight of the Year.

Now, with many wondering what’s next for the 145-pound division, ‘Big’ John McCarthy has weighed in with a pretty interesting suggestion.

“I wanna see Henry Cejudo taking on Alexander Volkanovski. I think that is the fight to make, I think it’s a great match-up, I think it’s fun, it’s got drama, it’s got a two-time champion in the UFC plus an Olympic gold medal on one side, versus a guy who is just a stud on the other. That’s the one I’d like to see.”

History beckons for Henry Cejudo

If Henry Cejudo is able to do the unthinkable and beat Alexander Volkanovski, he will become the first fighter in UFC history to win gold at three different weight classes. He’s been the king of the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. Now, after a year on the sidelines due to retirement, he’s seemingly ready to match up against 'The Great'.

Nobody can deny that it would be an incredible fight between two men who have worked hard to overcome the size disadvantage they’ve had throughout the course of their respective careers.

It’s been a contest Henry Cejudo has been eyeing up for quite some time. While Volkanovski is just coming off the back of a war, there’s always going to be discussions about who’s next. Max Holloway is busy with Yair Rodriguez right now, opening the door for a new challenger to emerge.

