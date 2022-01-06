"He's out of his realm when it comes to the level of Jake and Logan Paul" - John McCarthy believes that Dana White's social media presence is lacking

John McCarthy has asserted that Dana White cannot beat Jake Paul in the social media realm of their ongoing feud.

On the Weighing In podcast, ‘Big’ John suggested that White should steer clear of a social media battle against Jake and Logan Paul. McCarthy stated:

“The reason I say it’s not good for Dana is this – Dana is good with the media, and he has people that work his social media. But he’s out of his realm when it comes to the level of Jake and Logan Paul, when it comes to social media. Those guys are masters with social media. Dana’s not a master with social media. Dana has people working for him that do his social media and stuff, and he puts things out there. But he’s not in a position to go toe-to-toe with these two. This is their world. And I say it all the time – Don’t fight another man’s fight. This is Jake Paul’s fight. This is not a place for Dana to think he’s gonna get a win.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

John McCarthy noted that Dana White’s video message to Jake Paul was an admirable attempt at hitting back against Paul’s cocaine accusations.

The UFC president emphatically stated that he doesn’t use cocaine. The video also featured White claiming that he’ll let Jake Paul test him for cocaine for the next 10 years, provided that Paul lets himself get tested by White for steroids for the next two years.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. https://t.co/Fy8K42Pdg9

Nevertheless, McCarthy feels that Jake Paul’s response to Dana White’s aforementioned video was even better. He added that Paul is using White and will continue targeting the UFC boss to benefit his own brand.

Watch John McCarthy address the Jake Paul vs. Dana White feud in the video below:

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia has lent his support to Jake Paul against Dana White

In response to ‘The Problem Child’ accusing Dana White of underpaying UFC fighters, former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia expressed his support for Jake Paul.

Sylvia tweeted:

“Wow this guy just wow me over. Congrats @jakepaul sincerely former 5x ufc hw champion and the guy that had to pay for another arm surgery cause the ufc didn’t think it was there problem after it happened on there watch.”

Jake Paul has been lobbying for professional boxing bouts against Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. However, these matchups are unlikely to materialize as Diaz and Masvidal are still under contract with the UFC. 'Gamebred' has also stated that if Paul wants to face him, it'll have to be in the octagon.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s longtime rival Tommy Fury has vowed to face him in a long-awaited grudge match this year. Paul’s next opponent and return date is yet to be revealed.

