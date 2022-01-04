"10-6 round for Jake Paul" - Brendan Schaub says Dana White's feud with Jake Paul only makes 'The Problem Child' bigger

Brendan Schaub is convinced that Jake Paul easily got the better of Dana White during their recent back-and-forth on social media.

Using a combat sports analogy, Paul out-talking White on social media is equivalent to a 10-6 round, according to Schaub. In the latest episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC fighter said:

"He doesn't address anything that Jake [Paul] asked for, right? So it's like, he's kind of rambling a little bit. And then Jake goes, he's at St. Bart's partying for New Year's and someone tells him that Dana posted. He's like, 'What?!' He shoots this video, sends it to his team, who all they do is make content and cut and create, and literally just wrecks Dana White in this because he's using graphics and references... This is a 10-6 round for Jake Paul, man. Easily."

Brendan Schaub weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Dana White:

Brendan Schaub added that Dana White was "wrecked" by Jake Paul in the exchange because the YouTube star was simply better at producing content. According to the 38-year-old, White did himself a disservice by leaving out his team of video editors when he decided to come at Paul.

Dana White's feud with Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Dana White have been at odds since the former ascended to combat sports prominence. However, their feud reignited when White issued a bizarre challenge to Paul.

According to White, Paul can randomly test him for cocaine if the celebrity boxer allows the UFC president to randomly test him for steroids.

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…

In response, Jake Paul challenged Dana White to implement changes that would serve the benefit of UFC fighters. In exchange, Paul said he would retire from boxing and agree to fight Jorge Masvidal in the octagon. 'The Problem Child' also called the UFC boss a "greedy b****" for paying fighters the equivalent of what a "janitor makes." He said:

"The bottomline, Dana, is that you won't add healthcare for your fighters because you don't give a f**k about them. You're too much of a greedy b***h to pay your minimum fighter more than $12,000 for risking their lives. It's what a janitor makes. You need to pay them $50,000 Dana."

Check out Jake Paul's response to Dana White via the tweets below:

My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response.

White merely responded by accusing the YouTuber of being a cheater and firing a potshot at his manager Nakisa Bidarian. He also took a dig at 'The Problem Child' for his unimpressive pay-per-view sales for Paul vs. Woodley 2.

