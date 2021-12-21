"Could be the end of Khabib and Javier" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson on Jake Paul training with Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach

John McCarthy believes teaming up with Jake Paul could be "the end of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez." The former MMA referee is of the opinion that if Mendez agrees to train 'The Problem Child', it could spell the end of his relationship with 'The Eagle' and his team.

Ahead of his rematch with Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul revealed that he's eyeing a foray into MMA. Additionally, Paul claims he's going to be trained by the head coach of renowned MMA gym American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Javier Mendez, as well as Khabib Nurmagomendov.

During an episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy and his co-host Josh Thomson expressed their opinions regarding a potential partnership between the YouTuber and the AKA coaches. Thomson believes Paul's attitude and antics won't go over well with the Russian fighters that populate the gym. He said:

"You bring that type of YouTube nonsense, bulls*** talk around Khabib and the Russians... Son, it's not going to be what you think it is. That's the biggest thing. Look, do I think they could help him become an MMA guy? Yes. Let me ask you this, though, where is he going to fight?"

Meanwhile, McCarthy believes teaming up with Jake Paul could be detrimental to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez's professional relationship. He said:

"Think about this... This could be the end of Khabib and Javier. Be careful Javier [with] what you're doing!"

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson comment on possible Jake Paul-Khabib Nurmagomedov team-up:

What Jake Paul said about training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez

After carving out his own niche in the boxing world, Jake Paul revealed that he may soon enter the world of MMA. The YouTube star believes that, with the help of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez, he could be successful in the cage like he has been in the boxing ring.

In a recent presser ahead of Paul vs. Woodley 2, 'The Problem Child' said:

"People seem to forget that I was a state wrestler, Division 1 in Ohio, one of the hardest wrestling states. I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level. I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib, and that’s that. They’re down, 100 percent."

Nurmagomedov and Mendez have yet to comment on Paul's claims.

