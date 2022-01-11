"It's a good fight" - John McCarthy previews potential Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo fight

John McCarthy has explained why he believes Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo is the fight to make in the featherweight title picture.

After Max Holloway pulled out of his scheduled trilogy bout with Volkanovski, a slew of 145-pound contenders are now vying for the division's No.1 contendership. Out of all the possible replacement fighters, McCarthy believes Cejudo offers the most interesting stylistic matchup for the reigning champion.

During an episode of his Weighing In podcast, McCarthy provided a preview of a potential Volkanovski-Cejudo matchup. Speaking about the issue, McCarthy opined:

"Any man or woman can be beat any given day, but Volkanovski is definitely not going to make it easy and you're going to have to beat him. That is a stone-cold killer. He is just tough as hell. But Henry's a guy, you talk about skills, the one thing that matches up well, a lot of guys were a lot bigger than Henry... But yeah, Henry will be the shorter guy by a little bit, but he's not smaller than Volkanovski really. He's shorter but matches up pretty well because Volkanovski doesn't have a big reach, he doesn't have those kinds of advantages. He's usually the guy who has a disadvantage, he just makes it happen. So it's just a good fight."

Check out 'Big' John McCarthy's take on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo below:

Following the news of Holloway's withdrawal, Cejudo wasted no time expressing his willingness to challenge Volkanovski. 'Triple C' teased his return by telling UFC president Dana White, "You have my number," on social media.

John McCarthy: Ring rust could be an issue for Henry Cejudo in a potential comeback against Alexander Volkanovski

John McCarthy believes Henry Cejudo would give Alexander Volkanovski a run for his money. However, the former UFC official also thinks inactivity could play a factor should the two stars collide.

"He's [Cejudo] been out for a while, and the longer that he's out, it's not easy to come back... He's been training and stuff but there's a difference between that speed factor when it's real and Volkanovski."

McCarthy is convinced that Cejudo is definitely eager to come out of retirement. However, it will come down to whether the UFC is willing to pay him his asking price, according to 'Big' John.

