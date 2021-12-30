"That would make Showtime not too happy" - John McCarthy reacts to reported low buyrate of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

John McCarthy has responded to reports regarding the 65k buys garnered by the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch.

In an edition of the Weighing In podcast, the former MMA referee discussed Jake Paul's latest fight with co-host and former UFC fighter Josh Thomson.

McCarthy suggested that Showtime – who’ve promoted Paul’s last couple of fights – won’t be happy about his aforementioned rematch purportedly underperforming in the business aspect. "That would make Showtime not too happy," McCarthy said in reference to the weak pay-per-view buyrate.

Josh Thomson chimed in and indicated that Jake Paul’s multi-fight contract with Showtime is for about $15 million. On that note, John McCarthy opined that Paul probably already earned Showtime their investment back.

Recalling Jake Paul’s first fight with Showtime – his first bout against Tyron Woodley in August – McCarthy said:

“Let’s go back to the first; the first one he had with Tyron. That one sold a lot. In fact, that paid for all of his fights easy. So, you know, I’m sure they would like more.”

Furthermore, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson pointed out that Showtime ought to find a fresh challenge for Jake Paul, as the fans were never interested in watching him fight Tyron Woodley a second time.

McCarthy insinuated that the first fight between ‘The Problem Child’ and Woodley did not live up to the hype. Resultantly, fans simply weren’t as interested in a rematch.

Watch John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss the Paul vs. Woodley PPV buyrate in the video below:

Jake Paul could face former middleweight champion in 2022

Jake Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer. The 24-year-old is coming off an incredible sixth-round KO win over Tyron Woodley in their rematch that transpired on December 18th.

'The Problem Child' was originally supposed to fight Tommy Fury, however, the British fighter was forced to pull out due to injury. Fury would have been Paul's first opponent with a professional boxing pedigree.

Jake Paul has also tried pursuing boxing matches against several top-tier UFC stars, primarily against MMA fan-favorites Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. However, Paul is unlikely to box them, as they’re both still under contract with the UFC.

Meanwhile, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. recently revealed that he’d spoken to Jake Paul’s team regarding a potential fight between them. Many believe Chavez Jr. could end up serving as Paul’s next opponent inside the boxing ring in 2022.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has confirmed he is now in negotiations with Jake Paul: "They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight." [@FightNews] Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has confirmed he is now in negotiations with Jake Paul: "They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight." [@FightNews]

Chavez Jr. is a former WBC middleweight champion and is the son of a boxing icon. While his latest high-profile outings have been unimpressive, having lost to Anderson Silva earlier this year, the name recognition Chavez brings could help increase the buyrate of a potential PPV bout with Jake Paul.

